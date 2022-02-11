|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bolero launches trade finance solution for banks

Friday 11 February 2022 14:46 CET | News

Bolero International, a cloud-based trade finance digitisation solution, has announced the signing of UBS as its first major customer for Galileo TPaaS.

Galileo TPaaS represents its new white-labelled trade finance portal-as-a-service solution for banks. The solution helps financial institutions provide their corporate clients with a transformed digital experience. 

The solution allows corporates to conduct traditional trade, open account transactions, and use the structured communication processes and electronic trade documents. Over time, Bolero will work with like-minded fintechs to expand the functionality and services available to Galileo users.

The white-labelled solution is built on Bolero’s secure SaaS platform Galileo and is available on-demand as a fully managed service on the cloud.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, trade finance, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like