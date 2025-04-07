Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Block scales its mobile platform into banking in the US

Monday 7 April 2025 14:42 CET | News

Fintech company Block has announced its plans to provide its Cash App solution as a banking option for US consumers. 

Through this move, Block aims to place Cash App, which, according to the company, has 57 million active users, as a banking option for households across the US. The app provides high-yield savings accounts, debit cards, short-term lending, and BNPL options through Afterpay. Additionally, 2.5 million users deposit their paychecks directly into Cash App, with Block mentioning a 25% year-over-year expansion.

Block scales its mobile platform into banking in the US

However, converting Cash App’s active users into banking customers could pose difficulties for Block, as, despite expansion in services, the company’s stock is witnessing a 32% year-to-date drop. Commenting on the news, representatives from Block mentioned that their company’s objective is to evolve from a peer-to-peer payment app to a full-service banking platform that could serve the needs, demands, and preferences of users.

Furthermore, through Cash App, Block intends to provide services to a wider range of individuals, including those who typically do not have access to the financial system. With the mobile platform, the company seeks to facilitate access to core money management tools and allow optimal spending, savings, borrowing, and investing.

Block’s violations of AML regulations

Besides facing competition from other industry participants, such as Chime and Robinhood, Block also recently dealt with regulatory scrutiny over violations of the Bank Secrecy Act after a joint enforcement action by 48 financial regulators. The agencies determined that Block imposed insufficient policies for money laundering via Cash App without providing specifics about the shortcomings. At that time, the company agreed to pay a USD 80 million fine, cooperating with the states in the settlement, including Arkansas, California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Texas, and Washington State.

Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banking, digital banking, fintech, lending, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Block
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Block

|
Discover all the Company news on Block and other articles related to Block in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like