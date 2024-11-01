BIAN advances Coreless Banking Initiative to improve customer retention using AI

Developed collaboratively with members such as Wells Fargo, Bangkok Bank, Bantrab, IBM, Salesforce, SID Global Solutions, Zafin, TCS, Envizion, Solace, and Temenos, this new iteration represents an expansion of its work to streamline banking operations and improve customer retention.
The latest update, Coreless Banking 4.0, builds upon the last version, which enabled banks to access consolidated views of customer accounts across different institutions. This new version further leverages AI and machine learning to help banks detect customers who might be considering moving their funds elsewhere. Banks can then make personalised offers to retain these customers, ultimately enhancing client loyalty.
