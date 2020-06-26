Sections
News

BBVA, GloMo to support Apple Watch banking in Uruguay

Friday 26 June 2020 14:07 CET | News

BBVA has announced that its mobile banking platform GloMo is available for for Apple Watch customers in Uruguay.

The new app allows BBVA’s customers to choose how to interact with the bank according to their personal needs and circumstances. The app is global, which means it can be reused in any country across the Group’s footprint and reduces time-to-market.

With this app on their smartwatch, customers will be able to check the balance of their account or cards or use the currency converter. They can also open the app with voice commands and the virtual assistant will display all the products available.

More: Link


Keywords: BBVA, Glomo, Apple Watch, Uruguay, mobile banking, app, Uruguay, LATAM
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Uruguay
Banking & Fintech

