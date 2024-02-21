Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

BankiFi partners with Praetura

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:54 CET | News

UK-based fintech company BankiFi has announced its partnership with Praetura in order to optimise SME lending and provide them with access to growth funding.

Following this announcement, the platform was developed in order to optimise the manner in which small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access capital when they might otherwise not meet the criteria for traditional banks. 

Praetura is set to deliver asset and invoice finance to SMEs on behalf of the financial institutions and banks that are unable to support the development of those businesses. 

 

UK-based fintech company BankiFi has announced its partnership with Praetura in order to optimise SME lending and provide them with access to growth funding.

More information on the partnership

Banks asset or invoice finance books have closed and those financial institutions that do offer such facilities usually focus on larger businesses that are more likely to meet their lending criteria, terms, and conditions. Thus, the solution is set to be a response to the crisis that exists currently in financing for SMEs. 

Throughout this partnership, BankiFi and Praetura will focus on launching a solution that can be used in order for traditional lenders to meet the diverse financial needs and preferences of the UK’s small businesses. At the same time, Praetura will adopt the risk of the initial investment. Banks and financial institutions will be positioned as go-to financial providers, with companies and businesses being expected to refer back to the bank once they’ve developed into the eligibility criteria. 

As a UK-based embedded banking service provider for SMEs, BankiFi will continue to prioritise optimising its commitment to closing the loop between SMEs and securing financial opportunities, as well as providing a solution that aligns with the overall demand of small and medium-sized enterprises and businesses. The partnership with Praetura represents another step into the company’s plan of accelerating the development of existing SME payment solutions. These were designed in order to focus on reducing the time SMBs spend collecting money, as well as improving the way they manage cash flow, growth, and overall access to finance. At the same time, BankiFi will utilise the benefits of Open Banking in order to build an improved relationship with high street banks, as well as its bank-friendly distribution model. 

Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their small and medium-sized businesses, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, banking, online banking, mobile banking, digital banking, lending, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: BankiFi, Praetura
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

BankiFi

|

Praetura

|
Discover all the Company news on BankiFi and other articles related to BankiFi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like