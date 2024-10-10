Banca Sella adopts TQ Braille for accessible banking services

This technology, which incorporates a QR code, enhances accessibility for blind and visually impaired individuals by providing them with information about the bank’s products, services, and initiatives.
Starting with October 2024, Banca Sella will include TQ Braille-compatible elements in its printed materials, such as informational notices. These materials will feature a Braille frame designed to help users locate the QR code. When scanned, the QR code directs users to a webpage or document that can be accessed using screen reader systems, including iOS's VoiceOver and Android's TalkBack. This functionality allows visually impaired individuals to independently learn about the bank’s offerings and make informed decisions.
According to the World Health Organization, approximately 2 million people in Italy, representing 3.3% of the population, are blind or visually impaired. This figure rises to nearly 30 million across Europe, accounting for about 4.1% of the total population.
The introduction of TQ Braille aligns with Banca Sella’s strategic plan, ‘Make an impact,’ which aims to foster inclusiveness, sustainability, and a strong focus on customer needs. By implementing this technology, Banca Sella demonstrates its commitment to creating a more accessible banking environment for all customers, enhancing their ability to engage with financial services effectively. This initiative underscores the bank's dedication to making a positive social impact while improving the overall customer experience.
