Atomic, Bond strengthen partnership with Repay

Repay allows customers to embed repayment of financial obligations over time directly from their paycheck. Repay allows consumers to make recurring payments, such as breaking up monthly rent or repaying a loan in smaller instalments instead of larger lump sums. This service saves financially strained consumers from taking out a loan or missing repayment dates by connecting repayments from their wages instead of a bank account. In the case of an employer benefit, the administrative costs are assumed by employers, making it a desirable option for those seeking easier ways to make ends meet.
Atomic uses Bond's embedded finance infrastructure to create and open user bank accounts and avoid the burdensome integration with a sponsor bank, as well as managing KYC, ongoing transaction monitoring and compliance. When a user signs up, Repay connects payroll information, Bond opens a demand deposit account (DDA) for the user, calculates the fractional deposits, manages payment according to the due date, and automatically makes the payments on time. As an added benefit, users have full visibility into how their funds are moving around — the system monitors all deposits and distributions, provides continuous access to activities, and when needed, will refund any overpayment to the user — reconciling it all, usually in under a week.
Several partners have joined Atomic's Repay beta and the initial consumer sentiment for the product is positive. Dónde, which offers travel savings accounts as an employment benefit, enables workers to save and pay for travel, increasing usage of paid time off and improving overall workplace satisfaction.
