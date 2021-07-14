APImetrics, tomato pay to improve UK Open Banking APIs

tomato pay, a payment technology firm, reportedly assures customers and brands that the connections they rely on are working as expected. This is the challenge that they and others in the banking and Open Finance sector must overcome, the official press release states. Through API.expert, anyone can supposedly see current performance data on production systems from UK-based leading banks. Over the coming months of 2021, more geographies and financial services providers will be added, which would make API.expert a resource for IT systems globally.
APImetrics and tomato pay are now working to expand the monitoring coverage to include more Open Finance systems across the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world.
