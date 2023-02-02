Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

AmEx launches cash flow management hub

Thursday 2 February 2023 14:07 CET | News

Global card issuer and payments processor American Express (AmEx) has recently launched its Business Blueprint cashflow management designed specifically for small businesses. 

The hub provides instant access to cash flow insights, digital financial products, as well as an easy way to reach and manage a merchant’s Business Cards.

About the Business Blueprint service

The Business Blueprint service was built using the Kabbage platform, which AmEx acquired in 2020, as part of its global expansion strategy regarding small business offerings, beyond its business  cards. The new service provided by AmEx allows any small business in the US to access personalised cash flow insights to determine smarter financial inclusions, free of cost. 

At the same time, SMEs can access applications to select different financial products, including new lines of credit, and use the products, once approved, to efficiently manage their cash flows and scale their businesses.

By launching Business Blueprint, US-based card issuer AmEx aims to become a one-stop shop for small businesses’ financial needs, helping them to make payments, get paid, and access working capital, which is crucial for their further development, especially in a post-pandemic era with spikes in inflation rates and economic uncertainties. The company has a long history of supporting SMEs to meet their consumers’ ever-changing needs, as the main business credit card issuer in the US.

Global card issuer and payments processor American Express (AmEx) has recently launched its Business Blueprint cashflow management designed specifically for small businesses.

 

Embedded payments is the future for SMEs

According to a company’s recent survey which analysed the responses of 1,100 US SMEs, 82% of entrepreneurs claimed a cash flow management hub would be beneficial for their operations, saving time when running their business. 72% of the respondents agreed that an embedded payments hub will help them become more efficient, while 50% also mentioned increased profitability. 

The Business Blueprint hub will not only help entrepreneurs manage their cash flows, but will also allow them to easily and securely take a loan, pay bills and vendors, send wires, check their bank account balance, make mobile check deposits, accept new card payments, and more. 

Historically, SMEs have been underserved in the US, with many small business owners claiming it was nearly impossible for them to get loans to scale their organisations. Smart, simple financial management tools were also lacking, which put additional strains on owners and forced them to spend time to handle their cash flow. 

AmEx’s Business Blueprint solution provides a hassle-free alternative through its embedded payments platform, helping SMEs, if eligible, to apply for selected digital products, including a line of credit for flexible business loans or a digital business checking account with 1.30% APY on balances up to USD 500,000, with the ability of earning Membership Rewards.

For more information on AmEx’s plans of helping Open Banking and embedded finances sectors, download your free copy of The Enablers of Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data Report 2022

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cash management, cash, cash flow, credit card, embedded finance, embedded payments, SMEs, SME lending, Open Banking, Open Banking payments, Open Finance, product launch, loyalty programme, online payments, e-invoicing, mobile payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: American Express
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

American Express

|
Discover all the Company news on American Express and other articles related to American Express in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like