Allied, Tyfone partner for real-time payments in digital banking

Tyfone will integrate Allied’s core-connected, real-time digital payment solutions into its digital banking platform to deliver faster money movement options. Consumers and small business using Tyfone’s digital banking platform can take advantage of Allied’s industry-first technology that allows them to make real-time payments from within their financial institution’s digital or mobile banking environment. Users can move funds immediately from their account to a biller or individual, and the instant nature of the payments also enables more accurate record-keeping and enhanced financial wellness.
Tyfone’s clients will have access to Allied’s full suite of digital payment products, including PicturePay, a mobile click-and-pay app, FlexPay bill pay with eBills, A2A and P2P payments, small business payments, and loan payments from external lending institutions.
