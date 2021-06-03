|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Allied, Tyfone partner for real-time payments in digital banking

Thursday 3 June 2021 15:17 CET | News

Digital bill payment services provider Allied Payment Network (Allied) has partnered with digital banking solutions provider Tyfone, according to the official press release. 

Tyfone will integrate Allied’s core-connected, real-time digital payment solutions into its digital banking platform to deliver faster money movement options. Consumers and small business using Tyfone’s digital banking platform can take advantage of Allied’s industry-first technology that allows them to make real-time payments from within their financial institution’s digital or mobile banking environment. Users can move funds immediately from their account to a biller or individual, and the instant nature of the payments also enables more accurate record-keeping and enhanced financial wellness.

Tyfone’s clients will have access to Allied’s full suite of digital payment products, including PicturePay, a mobile click-and-pay app, FlexPay bill pay with eBills, A2A and P2P payments, small business payments, and loan payments from external lending institutions.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, account-to-account payment, digital banking, real-time payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like