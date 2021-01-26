|
Allied Bank, Infobip to offer WhatsApp banking in Pakistan

Tuesday 26 January 2021 10:48 CET | News

Pakistan-based commercial bank Allied Bank has partnered with cloud communications provider Infobip to add WhatsApp to its customer communications channels, according to The Nation.

The move is set to strengthen the bank’s digital presence and offer its customers universal banking services, fit for today’s connected consumer expectations. Allied Bank is aiming to improve customers’ experience by offering digital banking services over WhatsApp channel. The chatbot will enable customers to request account balance inquiry, mini statement, and other services to explore discounts, offers, locate nearest ATM and branch on self-service basis.

The WhatsApp Banking service will offer customers a highly convenient and efficient platform with ease of communicating 24/7 over a secure platform using an encrypted messaging functionality. Allied Bank Limited also launched a voice-assisted banking service using Siri on myABL, its digital banking platform, few months ago.


