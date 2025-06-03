Subscribe
Akkuro, Kamuno launch digital platform for SME lending in Switzerland

Tuesday 3 June 2025 14:36 CET

Akkuro, a banking platform, has teamed up with Kamuno, a Swiss fintech, to augment finance access for Swiss SMEs through a digital lending platform. 

With Akkuro’s composable lending stack as part of its core offering, Kamuno has introduced a fully digital platform that allows small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to apply for financing online. Businesses can receive an initial assessment within minutes and complete the entire process remotely, including digital contract signing.  

Akkuro and Kamuno launch digital lending platform for Swiss SMEs

As part of its advancement strategy, Kamuno is utilising Akkuro’s bAIncs, particularly the AI-powered Financial Spreading capability developed in collaboration with Microsoft. This pilot marks an important step for agentic banking, where intelligent systems can take initiative, anticipate clients' needs, and drive decisions autonomously.  

By integrating Akkuro’s financial spreading AI into its lending flow, Kamuno aims to reduce time spent on manual document analysis. This will free up capacity for more valuable client engagement while setting the groundwork for increasingly intelligent credit processes. 

This collaboration highlights a broader trend among banking institutions that are adopting composable platforms to drive innovation without the challenges and burden of legacy disruption.   

SME landscape in Switzerland

According to Roland Berger, SMEs constitute over 99% of the total number of Swiss corporate clients, with an average annual income per client ranging from USD 7.300 to USD 8.500. However, many SMEs remain underserved by traditional banking models.  

Surveys indicate that only 5% of the SMEs questioned utilise a digital bank, while 40% are open to partnering with one. SMEs expect a variety of features from digital banking services, including a fast and efficient experience.   

Through this partnership, Akkuro and Kamuno address these needs by providing SMEs optimal access to credit without the complexity, paperwork, or long lead times that typically stand in the way.  

This initiative is part of a long-term plan to embed agentic capabilities across the lending lifecycle, from onboarding to monitoring.


