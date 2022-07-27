Subscribe
Airbank and Klarna Kosma collaborate for international expansion

Wednesday 27 July 2022 12:16 CET | News

Germany-based Airbank has announced a strategic partnership with Klarna Kosma, the BNPL provider’s financial technology platform for banks, fintechs, and innovative retailers to accelerate the growth on the European market.

Klarna Kosma’s Open Banking platform will grant Airbank access to one of the largest international networks of banks, boosting the latter’s expansion into Europe and beyond. 

Airbank has recently received a USD 20 million investment to further boost its services and provide its banking solutions to SMEs by allowing businesses to manage and customise their finances. 

SMEs and startups can use Airbank to monitor their business accounts in real time, automate the bill management process, as well as make payments directly from the platform. This way, the fintech helps companies keep track of all their financial transactions, forecasting their future liquidity and executing payment processes.

Klarna Kosma’s Open Banking platform allows Airbank secure and easy access to account information from over 15,000 banks in 26 countries across the globe through a single API integration. Launched in 2022, Klarna Kosma processes around one billion bank account information requests per year, making it one of the most comprehensive Open Banking platforms. 

