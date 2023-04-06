Subscribe
Agicap cooperates with fintech Banxware

Thursday 6 April 2023

Agicap and Banxware have announced partnering for liquidity planning and immediate financing for SMEs.

Agicap focuses on liquidity management and financial planning for small and medium-sized companies. The cloud-based solution enables corporate customers to automate their cash flow in real-time and facilitate payment flows. In September 2022, the company expanded its platform to include a payment function called Cash Collect in order to simplify paying bills.




The cooperation with Banxware will allow Agicap customers to receive an individually tailored financing option by using Banxware's technology. According to an Agicap representative, the cooperation with Banxware is an upgrade for their customers that will allow them to see and control their money flows in a centralised way, as well as get new money when there are opportunities for growth.

Aim of the partnership

A Banxware representative adds that especially in a very volatile environment, companies often need short-term liquid funds and that banks cannot keep up with their application processes and their rigid risk management in terms of speed. The partners aim to create significantly better customer experiences and shape the future of corporate finance with this cooperation.

 

Agicap’s cash flow management solution

Agicap aims to centralise users’ cash flow monitoring on Agicap by synchronising and categorising all of their banking transactions automatically. Users can connect their management and ERP tools and have reliable information in real-time. Users can plan and analyse their cash flow, as well as build their cash flow forecast and compare it to reality in real-time.


An additional feature is that customers can model and test different development scenarios, calculate their key indicators, and build their dashboards, as well as then export and share their reporting. In order to help users speed up collections and reduce customer payment delays, they can analyse the main monitoring indicators, such as aging balance and payment deadlines. Additionally, they enable the creation of personalised and automated recovery plans, as well as the centralisation of their emails, notes, and call reports.

 

Integration of banks and business tools

Users can use Agicap to automatically integrate all their cash management data into a single interface. All users’ past operations are also imported and automatically categorised to provide them with information about key indicators to simplify monitoring and reporting. This aims to reduce manual work, improve data accuracy and get a more accurate view of their cash flow. Over 150 business tools and more than 3000 banks can be integrated.

