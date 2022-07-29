Subscribe
Ageras Group acquires Kontist

Friday 29 July 2022

Denmark-based Ageras Group has announced taking over the Germany-based fintech Kontist

The two companies did not provide any information about the purchase price. The Ageras Group has been active in the German market since 2017. The company provides a marketplace for accounting services, and has been offering invoicing software for the self-employed with Zervant since 2021. Ageras is pursuing a buy-and-build strategy to build a finance ecosystem around accounting, banking, and admin features for small businesses in Europe and the US.

Kontist is a bank for the self-employed and offers banking, accounting, and tax solutions. The Kontist brand will be retained and the current management will also remain on board. According to a Kontist representative, the takeover by Ageras signifies the completion of the fintechs shift from a banking provider to a full-service provider for banking, accounting, and taxes.


More: Link


Industry Events

