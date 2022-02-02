|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Accenture to develop UAE national instant payment platform

Wednesday 2 February 2022 15:21 CET | News

Accenture has been selected by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) to lead a consortium of companies to help execute its National Payment Systems Strategy. 

In collaboration with SIA, now part of Nexi Group, and G42, Accenture will build and operate the National Instant Payment Platform (IPP) over the next five years. The new platform lays the groundwork for transforming the financial services ecosystem in the UAE. It represents the beginning of the next generation of payment services in the region, enabling safe, innovative, and convenient electronic payments in the country. IPP is the first significant milestone of the national strategy, allowing real-time payments and fund transfers 24 hours a day.

By providing innovative payment services to participants and their end-users, the IPP will deliver the flexibility needed to respond to the rapidly changing payment market while complying with best practices and international standards, including ISO20022. The new platform will offer ease, speed and a seamless experience for consumers and businesses and will help the financial market infrastructure in UAE become future-proof.

The scope of the consortium’s work includes migrating existing payment systems, operating the target financial market infrastructure, and providing the data centre infrastructure. The consortium will also be responsible for delivering many overlay services; examples include overhauling current platforms, systems and two active cloud-data centres and related infrastructure, as well as delivering new capabilities such as e-checks to digitalise check-based payments and a payments application to accelerate adoption.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Accenture, central bank, instant payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like