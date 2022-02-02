Accenture to develop UAE national instant payment platform

In collaboration with SIA, now part of Nexi Group, and G42, Accenture will build and operate the National Instant Payment Platform (IPP) over the next five years. The new platform lays the groundwork for transforming the financial services ecosystem in the UAE. It represents the beginning of the next generation of payment services in the region, enabling safe, innovative, and convenient electronic payments in the country. IPP is the first significant milestone of the national strategy, allowing real-time payments and fund transfers 24 hours a day.
By providing innovative payment services to participants and their end-users, the IPP will deliver the flexibility needed to respond to the rapidly changing payment market while complying with best practices and international standards, including ISO20022. The new platform will offer ease, speed and a seamless experience for consumers and businesses and will help the financial market infrastructure in UAE become future-proof.
The scope of the consortium’s work includes migrating existing payment systems, operating the target financial market infrastructure, and providing the data centre infrastructure. The consortium will also be responsible for delivering many overlay services; examples include overhauling current platforms, systems and two active cloud-data centres and related infrastructure, as well as delivering new capabilities such as e-checks to digitalise check-based payments and a payments application to accelerate adoption.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions