|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ABN AMRO Bank extends partnership with Temenos Banking Cloud

Wednesday 13 April 2022 10:30 CET | News

Netherlands-based ABN AMRO Bank has signed a multi-year subscription extension with Temenos to support customer growth and business expansion on the Temenos Banking Cloud

The extended agreement includes access to Temenos Continuous Deployment as-a-service for the bank’s 22 DevOps teams. ABN AMRO Bank is a long-standing customer of Temenos, running its international corporate banking, private banking, and global international payment on Temenos open platform. 

Since adopting Temenos Continuous Deployment in 2019, ABN AMRO Bank has reduced time to configure, test, and deploy software change from weeks to days, enabling the bank to move towards a ‘code in the morning, deploy in the afternoon’ approach.

The capability to introduce new features and functions for an increasingly demanding customer base is a competitive advantage for ABN AMRO Bank. The bank estimates Temenos Continuous Deployment increases the efficiency of its early-stage testing by 30%, daily test pipelines from 1 to 15, and will accelerate test cycles by a factor of 10 – reportedly leading to more frequent and effective innovation. By giving teams their own environments, the bank also empowers its DevOps teams in their delivery. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Temenos, digital banking, cloud
Categories: Online & Mobile Banking
Companies: ABN AMRO, Temenos
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more

ABN AMRO

|

Temenos

|
Discover all the Company news on ABN AMRO and other articles related to ABN AMRO in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like