180º Seguros receives BRL 177 million

The contribution was led by funds 8VC (which has in its portfolio companies such as The Boring Company, Oscar Health, and Wish), Atlantico ( Pipo Saúde and Trybe), and Monashees (Facily, Méliuz, and Rappi).
Insurance premiums accounted for 4.1% of Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, according to a study by insurance company Swiss Re. The market is reportedly gigantic, even with this low penetration. The National Confederation of Insurance Companies (CNseg) states that the sector grew 13.3%, comparing January to November 2020 with the same period in 2021. The collection was BRL 275.3 billion, excluding health insurance and DPVAT. But 180º Seguros estimates that there is still much to explore: the share of insurance in the Brazilian GDP could reach 11%.
With this proposal, 180º Seguros started operating in October 2020. Currently, insurtech serves two types of companies: first, retailers that already sell credit life insurance or product guarantees; second, technology companies that see insurance as an added value to their consumers. 180º Seguros currently serves eight companies, such as startups Buser, Loft and Zul+.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions