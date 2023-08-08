Subscribe
Zettle by PayPal adds Tap-to-Pay on iPhone for UK users

Tuesday 8 August 2023 12:00 CET | News

Sweden-based fintech Zettle by PayPal has integrated Tap-to-Pay to enable users in the UK to accept contactless payments on their iPhones.

 

Side hustlers and small businesses need the ability to accept card or mobile payments to adapt to consumer preferences, which are becoming less cash-based. With Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, sellers can start accepting payments within minutes of signing up or logging into the PayPal Zettle Go iOS app without the need to pay for and manage card readers.

Zettle by PayPal integrates Tap-to-Pay to enable users in the UK to accept contactless payments on their iPhones.

Using Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is easy, secure, and private. At checkout, merchants will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Zettle by PayPal’s officials explained that contactless payments are becoming second nature to British consumers. In fact, more than 90% of Zettle by PayPal UK transactions are contactless. At PayPal, they’re committed to finding ways in which their small business customers can accept contactless payments in a seamless and secure manner. With Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, they are providing Zettle by PayPal users in the UK with access to a more efficient way to help drive sales and offer their customers greater choice and convenience.

Brits embrace additional income opportunities

The announcement comes at a time when Brits are turning to side hustles to help increase their income, with 2 in 5 working at least one side hustle and the average income earned through side hustles estimated to be GBP 206 per week, as per the press release. PayPal’s own research revealed this trend is particularly prevalent with Gen Z, with half (51%) working a second job or side hustle in search of extra income - helping them generate an extra GBP 248 on average each month.

Tap-to-Pay on iPhone complements the solutions offered by Zettle and is suited for all sellers and small businesses, whether they are just starting out or are more established and looking for simple ways to sell on the go.

Features and availability

Offering customers more choice in how they can pay, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone enables businesses to securely accept a range of contactless payments on the spot, including cards and popular digital wallets like Apple Pay, with no additional hardware or costs. In addition, users will get quick access to the money they make straight into their Zettle by PayPal account.

Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is also available in the US to select Venmo business profile and PayPal Zettle customers, with plans to make it available to all Venmo business profile and PayPal Zettle customers in the US in the near future.

Tap to Pay on iPhone requires an iPhone XS or later device running the newest iOS version.

What does PayPal do?

PayPal has been a pioneer in the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is enables consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.


