YowPay presents instant SEPA credit transfers for European merchants

Massively deployed during the pandemic and steadily increasing, QR codes and mobile payment services have now been adopted by the majority of Europeans. Every day, smartphones settle USD 3.45 billion [EUR 3.15 billion] in payments worldwide, as per the press release. Now, these services have become part of people's daily lives and purchasing habits, and need to become simpler and safer, adapting to meet the ever-changing demands of users: greater flexibility, speed, and security.
Yowpay works with a range of approved partners in each country, to meet the needs of European merchants and e-merchants, both online and in-store, thanks to its smartphone application and ecommerce website plugin. All transfers are made from the customer's bank interface to the recipient's account.
YowPay generates a single-use QR code from the YowPay mobile application, or directly via the plugin extension integrated on the merchants e-commerce platform. The buyer then scans the QR code from their usual mobile banking application and confirms their payment. YowPay facilitates bank reconciliation and informs the merchant of the movement of funds in real-time, confirming transactions and simplifying financial management.
YowPay enables merchants to book payments immediately to their business bank account, without the need for a payment terminal, while keeping transaction costs to a minimum.
For international payments, the solution ensures secure payment without blocking the account or transfer. This is made possible by the direct transfer between the customer's bank account and that of the merchant, reducing the risk of fraud. No personal information is collected, as transfers are peer-to-peer.
Benefits of using YowPay as an ecommerce solution:
The additional payment method significantly reduces card system, transaction fees, complicated onboarding with banks and PSPs, and debit/credit card ceiling limits (recovery of bank card refusals);
Eliminate the risk of chargebacks, as SEPA payments cannot be reversed;
Instant money transfer;
Free E-commerce ‘plugin’ or ‘extension’ for Prestashop and WooCommerce.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions