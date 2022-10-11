Worldline and NPCI International partner to expand mobile payments reach

The collaboration will see Worldline become one of the first EU acquirers to offer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay, two products of the National Payments Company of India (NPCI), to European merchants whilst providing an opportunity for them to build on their Indian customer base.
As part of the partnership, Worldline will bring more convenience for Indian customers in the European markets by allowing merchants’ point-of-sale (POS) systems to accept payments from UPI, an instant real-time payment system, as well as RuPay, NPCI’s proprietary card payment network solution. This will result in a multitude of customer-related merchant benefits due to an increase in footfall and spending from Indian tourists.
Facilitated via Worldline QR, the company’s universal product for the acceptance of all QR-based payments, the first target markets for NIPL are set to include BENELUX and Switzerland with further plans for expansion, as Worldline QR is rolled out in more European countries.
Officials from Worldline stated that their analyses of international customers’ payment behaviour have indicated a push away from international card schemes in recent times, and a preference for any mobile payment method they are acquainted. The partnership with NPCI International seeks to mitigate the risk of excluding or limiting Indian customers from safely using electronic payments in Europe.
In 2021, NPCI’s UPI recorded 38.74 billion transactions, worth USD 954.58 billion, making it a well performing real-time payment eco-system. Similarly, 714 million RuPay cards have been issued till date, clocking over 1.3 billion transactions.
Representative from NIPL said that they found a partner that provides good coverage of the European markets as well as an advanced and universally applicable solution. The roll-out of acceptance of UPI-powered Apps and RuPay Cards across Europe is important to them, as they expect increased mobility of Indians in the continent in the coming years.
