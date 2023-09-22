Wise launches Apple Pay and Google Pay for cardholders in Malaysia

Customers in Malaysia can now make contactless and fast transactions by simply adding the Wise card to Apple Pay or Google Pay on their iOS or Android devices, and using them to pay in-store, online or in-app, and on public transport both locally and internationally.
Representatives from Wise have noted the increasing demand among customers for the convenience of mobile contactless payments. They are happy to be the inaugural non-bank entity in Malaysia to provide access to Apple Pay and Google Pay.
As they celebrate their fourth year in Malaysia, Wise has been diligently broadening their product range and introducing more region-specific features for their clientele. In 2019, they initially introduced affordable and rapid money transfers in Malaysia, and since then, they have expanded their offerings to encompass a multi-currency account, prepaid card, and the capability for customers to transfer funds to 11 additional mobile wallets in Asia, including Malaysia's Touch 'n Go.
The integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay is part of Wise’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience, and brings them one step closer to their mission, to build money without borders and make the world’s money faster, cheaper, easier, and more transparent for people and businesses.
In addition to the physical card, customers can also add up to three digital cards to Apple Pay or Google Pay. These digital cards come with different card details for an extra layer of protection and can be frozen after each purchase.
Furthermore, customers can use them to manage their spending by using different cards for different expense types. With the Wise card, customers can hold and spend in over 40 currencies at the mid-market exchange rate and no foreign transaction fees.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions