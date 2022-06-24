Wirex launches Mastercard debit card and new features in the UK

Founded with the goal to help users make the most out of their money, Wirex is a payments platform that gives customers the ability to buy, hold, exchange, and sell multiple different currencies from a centralised app.
New UK users will now be able to order Wirex’s Mastercard debit card, which allows holders to seamlessly spend a variety of currencies at over 81 million locations worldwide. Additionally, all UK users will now have access to increased daily top-up and spending limits, exclusive OTC exchange rates, and zero fees on FX and transfers to contacts.
Commenting on the news, representatives from Wirex stated that as they work towards financial inclusion, it’s important to collaborate with industry regulators to ensure security and transparency for all users. They're grateful to have worked alongside the FCA as they contribute towards building a stable and innovative environment for fintech companies operating in the UK.
In the near future, the company plans to add to their UK product offering by launching Faster Payments in the Wirex app as well as expanding account functionalities for GBP holders with the integration of account numbers and sort codes.
