|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Wikipedia to accept Apple Pay donations

Tuesday 16 November 2021 15:32 CET | News

The non-profit organisation Wikipedia has announced its new donation method through Apple Pay, in addition to the already existing PayPal and credit card payments.

With over 6.3 million articles published in English alone, Wikipedia remains the biggest free online information source, created and edited by volunteers around the world. Since most of the operating and server maintenance comes from contributions and volunteers, the website is sometimes asking for donation to keep the process going.

Wikipedia used to accept donations via PayPal, credit card services, and bank transfer but as per latest updates it welcomes customers who want to pay via AmazonPay and Apple Pay. However, the latter remains available in selected countries, and it will take time before it will be available worldwide.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, Apple, Apple Pay, online payments, PayPal, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like