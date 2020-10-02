|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Vodacom Tanzania opens its M-Pesa API's to developers to streamline mobile payments

Friday 2 October 2020 09:31 CET | News

Vodacom Tanzania has announced the opening of its M-Pesa API in a move set to entice local and international developers into creating new use cases for the mobile payments service.

Vodacom M-Pesa mobile financial system has undergone lots of transformation over the years including a historic migration and upgrade to a second-generation platform which is faster, more secure and more importantly, hosted locally in Tanzania for easier maintenance.

The opening up of M-PESA API's complements other recent initiatives by the company like Lipa Kwa Simu an interoperable service, international Money transfers (IMT) and the M-Pesa App all aimed at creating a cashless society and driving a digital economy.

Customers and end-users will benefit from the work of developers in getting more customized payment services. It also opens up possibilities for further innovation of unique service options associated with M-Pesa.

Keywords: Vodacom Tanzania, M-Pesa, API, mobile transactions, cashless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Tanzania, United Republic of
