Visa, KiplePay partnership accelerates e-wallet solutions in Malaysia

KiplePay and Visa will work together to enhance its e-wallet offerings including money withdrawals and access to 61 million merchants in over 200 countries. Through a spectrum of features such as loyalty programmes, mobile discounts, peer-to-peer transfers and personalised e-wallet, KiplePay customers can make online and offline payments using a single app. The partnership with Visa will also enable KiplePay e-wallet users and white label customers to tie their e-wallet offerings with a physical or virtual Visa card.
Visa has been expanding its Fintech Fast Track programme in Malaysia to allow fintech companies to gain access to Visa’s network. The programme is part of Visa’s global strategy to open up its network and support a broad range of players that are developing new commerce experiences.
