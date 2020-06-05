Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa, KiplePay partnership accelerates e-wallet solutions in Malaysia

Friday 5 June 2020 12:56 CET | News

Malaysia-based fintech KiplePay has announced that it is now able to issue Visa prepaid cards and has also joined Visa’s FinTech Fast Track programme.

KiplePay and Visa will work together to enhance its e-wallet offerings including money withdrawals and access to 61 million merchants in over 200 countries. Through a spectrum of features such as loyalty programmes, mobile discounts, peer-to-peer transfers and personalised e-wallet, KiplePay customers can make online and offline payments using a single app. The partnership with Visa will also enable KiplePay e-wallet users and white label customers to tie their e-wallet offerings with a physical or virtual Visa card.

Visa has been expanding its Fintech Fast Track programme in Malaysia to allow fintech companies to gain access to Visa’s network. The programme is part of Visa’s global strategy to open up its network and support a broad range of players that are developing new commerce experiences.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, KiplePay, online payments, e-wallet, mobile payments, ecommerce, Fintech Fast Track Programme, Asia, APAC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Malaysia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like