Visa brings Tap to Phone payments to the US

Friday 18 June 2021 14:46 CET | News

Visa has announced it will roll out a Tap to Phone solution, allowing small business owners to accept contactless payments on an Android NFC smartphone in the US.

Visa launched its first US pilot scheme for the solution in Washington DC and will go on to distribute the technology to small businesses in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami as part of a `commerce in a box` initiative.

Visa unveiled the Tap to Phone solution in January 2020 and announced in October 2020 that it would be launching the service in the US after starting to roll out pilots in more 15 countries, including Russia, UAE, Italy, Brazil and the UK.


Keywords: contactless payments, product launch, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
