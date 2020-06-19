Vietnam reports surge in contactless payments usage

According to Vietnam Plus, as banks launched more options for customers to go cashless, contactless payments began to be the preferred payment method among Vietnam-based users. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic also appears to have further encouraged people to adopt contactless payments due to increasing concerns about social distancing measures.
Furthermore, data from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) unveiled a 26.2% increase in domestic banking transactions in the first four months of 2020, with value rising by 15%. Besides, mobile payments also surged by 189% in number and 166% in value, compared to 2019. Additionally, the latest Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes study revealed that 37% of respondents were using contactless payment cards, while 42% of them made mobile contactless payments.
Also, of those who already used contactless payment methods, 85% were doing so at least once a week, while four out of five consumers, who have not used contactless payments, were interested in doing so, and more than 80% were interested in biometric authentication technology.
Moreover, domestic banks have adopted these technologies to shift their cards into contactless smart cards, such as Techcombank, BIDV, Vietcombank, Kienlongbank and TPBank, among others. Therefore, TPBank, Vietinbank, and Sacombank enable cash withdrawals using a QR Code at their ATMs, while customers can scan their fingerprints to receive cash at either the ATMs or transaction offices of Eximbank and VietBank without a debit card, an ID card, or a passport. In addition, VietCapitalBank has worked with e-wallets such as ZaloPay and AirPay to allow its cardholders to make cashless payments at convenience stores like 7-Eleven, Circle K, and others.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions