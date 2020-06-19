Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Vietnam reports surge in contactless payments usage

Friday 19 June 2020 15:00 CET | News

Recent data has revealed that contactless payments usage has surged in Vietnam over the last few years. 

According to Vietnam Plus, as banks launched more options for customers to go cashless, contactless payments began to be the preferred payment method among Vietnam-based users. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic also appears to have further encouraged people to adopt contactless payments due to increasing concerns about social distancing measures.

Furthermore, data from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) unveiled a 26.2% increase in domestic banking transactions in the first four months of 2020, with value rising by 15%. Besides, mobile payments also surged by 189% in number and 166% in value, compared to 2019. Additionally, the latest Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes study revealed that 37% of respondents were using contactless payment cards, while 42% of them made mobile contactless payments. 

Also, of those who already used contactless payment methods, 85% were doing so at least once a week, while four out of five consumers, who have not used contactless payments, were interested in doing so, and more than 80% were interested in biometric authentication technology.

Moreover, domestic banks have adopted these technologies to shift their cards into contactless smart cards, such as Techcombank, BIDV, Vietcombank, Kienlongbank and TPBank, among others. Therefore, TPBank, Vietinbank, and Sacombank enable cash withdrawals using a QR Code at their ATMs, while customers can scan their fingerprints to receive cash at either the ATMs or transaction offices of Eximbank and VietBank without a debit card, an ID card, or a passport. In addition, VietCapitalBank has worked with e-wallets such as ZaloPay and AirPay to allow its cardholders to make cashless payments at convenience stores like 7-Eleven, Circle K, and others. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: contactless payments, Vietnam, COVID-19, mobile payments, Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes study, contactless payment cards, biometric authentication technology, Techcombank, BIDV, Vietcombank, Kienlongbank, TPBank, QR Code, e-wallets, ZaloPay, AirPay, cardholders, 7-Eleven, Circle K
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Vietnam
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like