Vienna Payment Solutions partners with Interswitch East Africa (Kenya)

Friday 5 January 2024 11:59 CET | News

Vienna Payment Solutions has partnered with Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) to improve payment solutions for financial institutions, retailers, and hospitality industry participants.

By joining forces, the two companies introduced VIPASO, a solution that merges two applications, including a consumer and a merchant app. As per the information detailed in the press release, the applications operate between a smartphone or a consumer or merchant’s feature phone or between a smartphone or consumer’s feature phone and an Android Point of Sale (POS) terminal.

Vienna Payment Solutions has partnered with Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) to improve payment solutions for financial institutions and other industries.

VIPASO’s capabilities and objective

Leveraging Bluetooth low-energy connectivity, the VIPASO solution provides an alternative payment method for consumers when traditional card or mobile phone payments are not compatible or delayed due to problematic internet connectivity. With the launch of the solution, the two companies aim to address operational inefficiencies, while also supporting the enhancement of financial inclusion in the East African market. Viena Payment Solutions and Interswitch focus on providing an accessible and efficient payment solution for businesses and consumers, as VIPASO offers convenient and secure financial transactions in East Africa.

According to company officials, Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) entered this collaboration with Vienna Payment Solutions as a strategic response to the current economic environment, as it intends to solidify the security of financial transactions. Additionally, the partnership aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting digitalisation and financial inclusion in Kenya, with the VIPASO solution assisting Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) in its objective of adapting to changing trends and meeting the needs of customers. Representatives from VIPASO expressed their enthusiasm over the collaboration with Interswitch East Africa (Kenya), as it supports the expansion of their solution in the market. The company started VIPASO to simplify POS payments and make them more reliable, safe, and universal, and the partnership with Interswitch assists it in achieving its goal.

Being a white-label solution, VIPASO can be adapted and designed per customers’ requirements, allowing them to customise the solution to complement their brand identity, customer experience, and business goals. Additional features of VIPASO include flexibility, convenience, and security, as payment instrument data is not stored on the customer or merchant’s phone and all data exchange is encrypted and tokenised. In case of any issues related to transactions, VIPASO offers continuous customer support via chat, email, or phone.

Furthermore, Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) underlined its allegiance to improving the payment landscape in the region. By integrating Software Development Kit APIs, the company intends to remove the need for manual input of merchant and customer details. This move aims to eliminate the risk of human errors and transform the payment process by increasing efficiency and innovation.

