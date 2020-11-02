Viber to launch chatbot payments feature

Viber users will be able to buy goods and services via the platform and make payments with Google Pay or other mobile wallets. The feature will be initially launched in Ukraine, with other markets, including Russia, to follow in 2021.
According to banks.am, Viber’s chatbot payments feature will enable users to purchase products and services from merchants through their authorised chatbots. If the user’s bank supports it, the user needs to add a credit or debit card to their Google Pay account or smartphone wallet, after which the payment option becomes available for any chatbot built on Viber’s API.
To enable this feature, merchants will have to connect to a service provider that supports this type of payment, create a chatbot on Viber, and enable payments on it.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions