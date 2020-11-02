|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Viber to launch chatbot payments feature

Monday 2 November 2020 13:43 CET | News

Rakuten Viber has announced the expansion of the Viber messaging platform into fintech with the launch of the chatbot payments feature.

Viber users will be able to buy goods and services via the platform and make payments with Google Pay or other mobile wallets. The feature will be initially launched in Ukraine, with other markets, including Russia, to follow in 2021.

According to banks.am, Viber’s chatbot payments feature will enable users to purchase products and services from merchants through their authorised chatbots. If the user’s bank supports it, the user needs to add a credit or debit card to their Google Pay account or smartphone wallet, after which the payment option becomes available for any chatbot built on Viber’s API.

To enable this feature, merchants will have to connect to a service provider that supports this type of payment, create a chatbot on Viber, and enable payments on it.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Viber, mobile payments, mobile wallet, Google Pay, product launch, chatbot payments, Ukraine, Russia
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Ukraine
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like