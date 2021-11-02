|
Viber enables GCash payments for FoodPH

Friday 12 February 2021 14:05 CET | News

Viber, Globe myBusiness, and GCash have announced a partnership that allows user to make online payments to FoodPH sellers via QR codes from GCash.

According to abs-cbn.com, FoodPH is Viber's new directory of food sellers, on which customers can search for a specific type of food, a certain cuisine, or look for a dish based on location on FoodPH. Viber's message bot then directs them to sellers of these products.

A representative of Rakuten Viber stated that the FoodPH partner merchants and their customers are now able to transact with each other via QR codes, which aims to encourage customers to support local businesses and order their food from MSMEs.


Keywords: Viber, GCash, FoodPH, Globe myBusiness, the Philippines, Asia, mobile payments, online payments, QR code payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Philippines
