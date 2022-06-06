Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Ukheshe launches certification-free Tap-to-Pay payment

Monday 6 June 2022 12:42 CET | News

South Africa-based digital-first financial services enabler Ukheshe has launched its first Tap-to-Pay phone payment solution that doesn’t require certifications.

Ukheshe has created a quick and simple process for merchants and service providers to accept tap-on-phone payments by allowing any near-field communication NFC enabled Android device to accept these transactions. The novelty is that merchants won’t require any app approvals or previous certifications, nor they would need to include any third parties or software development tool kits.

The solution is specifically useful for SMEs who will increase their card transaction acceptance rate and become more trustworthy to consumers. The new technology deployed by the South African tech company fights the high costs of app certifications in developing and implementing Tap-to-Pay phone payments.

Tap-to-Pay transactions benefit from the same data security and encryption technology provided by chip cards but is faster and eliminates the need for SMEs to invest in high-cost POS terminals to deploy digital payments. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Tap-to-Pay, mobile payments, mobile money, transactions , online payments, contactless payments, payment methods, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Ukheshe
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Ukheshe

|
Discover all the Company news on Ukheshe and other articles related to Ukheshe in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like