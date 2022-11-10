Uber for Business integrates AirPlus payments

Business travellers who want get rides with Uber for Business and pay through AirPlus, can requests a ride via the Uber app, and payment and billing take place in the background with AirPlus. The same applies for other Uber for Business offerings like access to meal orders or other deliveries.
For companies, this partnership eliminates the need for time-consuming billing with physical receipts. Instead, they receive a precise overview of expenses with integration into their accounting systems. For their part, employees do not have to pay in advance and then be reimbursed afterwards via a travel expense report. Instead, payment and settlement are made using the AirPlus Company Account already stored in the system, which means that settlement works in the same way as the entire booking process, seamlessly. In addition, the central payment ensures that trips comply with travel expense guidelines, and companies gain full control over their costs, including detailed evaluation options.
Officials from AirPlus stated that with the Company Account as a central billing account, companies have already been able to pay for air and rail travel, rental cars, and hotel bookings. By integrating with Uber Wallet, companies will now benefit from bundled billing and reporting for rides with Uber and other Uber solutions as well. From now on, corporate travellers can request their rides through the Uber app while the payment will be handled centrally and automatically via the AirPlus Company Account.
Uber for Business with AirPlus as means of payment will be available globally, in all markets where the Uber app is available and where AirPlus operates. Acceptance will first start in the US and the Eurozone, followed by Mexico and Australia. After that, other markets will follow.
Billing will be settled via the global payment network UATP. Uber is one of the first rideshare platforms to join the UATP Network, and AirPlus is one of the first issuers in the UATP Network through which Uber can be billed.
UATP’s representatives explained that this is significant for AirPlus as one of the first UATP Issuers to offer acceptance within the Uber Wallet, and AirPlus customers will benefit from the expanded usage of the AirPlus Company Account. Acceptance will begin in limited markets and expand globally throughout in the near future. The demand is already strong, and the first customers are being onboarded.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions