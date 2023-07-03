Tinaba extends partnership with Ant Group to facilitate payments

Following the partnership, Tinaba’s customers will be able to make payments to over 2.5 million local merchants in Asia directly via the Tinaba app.
This is not the first collaboration between Tinaba and the Ant Group, but rather an expansion of the already existent 2019 partnership between Ant Group, Tinaba, and Banca Profilo. The existing partnership has proven advantageous for Chinese travellers who visit Italy, as they can make payments and access promotions for Italian stores, restaurants, cabs, and at tourist attractions via the Alipay app.
Reportedly, the ongoing expansion of the partnership also involves extending this experience to cater to other Asian travellers. This is similarly made possible through the collaborative efforts of Alipay+ and Tinaba.
According to the press release, a representative from Tinaba has provided insights into the reasoning behind the partnership with Ant Group by referencing the need to provide Italian globetrotters with the option to pay with their mobile devices in their preferred languages. This solution aims to limit concerns regarding carrying cash or dealing with foreign exchange.
News of the expanding partnership comes at a time when there has been continuous interest in expanding payment options for travellers. This has been accentuated by the new surge in travel spending.
In the aftermath of the pandemic, there has been a clear consumer demand for the adoption of convenient payment methods. Even more to this point, research has showcased a global increase in the adoption and demand for digital payments, with Asia leading the way.
The travel industry has also experienced a notable shift towards digitalisation and the incorporation of customers' preferred payment methods, thus reflecting the broader trend of embracing digital solutions.
