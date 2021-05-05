|
taxi.de partners with Stripe for payment services

Germany-based Talex Mobile Solutions has partnered with the US-based company payment platform Stripe for its taxi booking and ride hailing platform taxi.de

Talex began working with payment service provider Stripe in April 2021. Stripe Connect software enables cashless payments processing without taxi companies having to buy or rent a device. Taxi.de currently handles approximately 18 million taxi trips per year.

With the introduction of card payments on the platform, cash payments are to be reduced. Stripe's central payment technology simplifies onboarding processes for fleets and drivers. According to a taxi.de representative Stripe will help the company expand their business model and open up new markets. Platforms such as Taxi.de have different payment requirements than traditional companies, since they must process incoming payments from passengers and outgoing payments to drivers. Verification and onboarding must be carried out for all participants.


