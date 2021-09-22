|
Square expands integrated omnichannel solutions to France

Wednesday 22 September 2021 11:44 CET | News

US-based payment software solution provider Square has announced offering its integrated omnichannel solutions for companies in France.

Square offers business software, payment processing, fraud prevention, dispute management, security and compliance. The Square POS certification enables retailers to fully comply with the ‘Loi anti-fraude TVA, 20181’. According to a Square representative, international growth has been their priority in 2021 and France is the company’s third European market.

Square's range of products offers French businesses solutions for online sales, on-site sales, or a combination of both. Square will start in France with two point-of-sale software products and three payment terminals and thus mobile and stationary companies with fully integrated POS software. There will be a payment acceptance and a transparent processing fee of 1.65% for all card transactions. 


Keywords: expansion, payment processing, POS, omnichannel payments solution
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: France
