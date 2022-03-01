|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Soldo enables Google Pay for customers in Italy and the UK

Thursday 3 March 2022 13:41 CET | News

UK-based spend management platform Soldo has announced the launch in Italy and the UK of the Google Pay service on all its cards.

Thanks to the integration with Google, Soldo's physical and virtual cards will be able to be inserted into the Google Pay wallets on all Android smartphones, enabling payments and augmenting the shopping experience of Soldo customers for all business expenses.

The Italian company’s 30,000 customers will be able to make secure contactless payments both in-store and online or via the app, wherever this payment system is accepted. In this way, for example, it is possible to generate a virtual card in a very short time, assign it to an employee via the Soldo app, add it to Google Pay, and make it available for purchases, while maintaining the control and management of expenses by the employee’s administrative teams.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Google Pay, partnership, mobile payments, digital wallet, virtual card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like