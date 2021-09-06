|
SoftPos certified to accept payments requiring PIN

Monday 6 September 2021 15:17 CET | News

Poland-based fintech SoftPos has announced a product upgrade for their app, where merchants can accept contactless transactions requiring PIN in multiple European countries.

SoftPos is a mobile payment terminal in form of an Android app, which works as the traditional terminals. The app enables contactless payments acceptance with card or its virtual equivalents, such as digital wallets. It can serve as a standalone app or white-label solution and be installed on both commercial devices and specialistic hardware made for couriers, restaurants, ticket sellers etc. 

Companies already using the latest version of the app noticed that the opportunity to accept transactions requiring PIN improves cooperation with clients, as they value the comfort of new features. They also mention growing awareness of their clients regarding new, safe payments acceptance solutions, responding to their needs.

The only requirements are an Android 8.0 (or higher), internet access and NFC chip. The safety of acceptance of transactions was confirmed by various certificates of payments’ organizations, including Mastercard and VISA. Those certificates guarantee security during each transaction processed using the solution.


Keywords: mobile payments, POS, product upgrade
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
