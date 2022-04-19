|
Sodexo Romania partners with food delivery app for payments

Tuesday 19 April 2022 14:31 CET | News

Employee benefits provider company Sodexo, through its regional branch Sodexo Romania, has partnered with local food delivery app Tazz to allow customers to pay using their meal cards. 

The Gusto Pass meal card can now be used as a payment method at all Sodexo and Tazz partner restaurants, providing employees with additional payments flexibility when choosing their next meal. Some of the company’s partnering restaurants include popular chains like Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Starbucks, and Hard Rock Café. 

Internationally, the Sodexo group provides catering, facilities management, employee benefits, and personal home services to over 100 million customers in 55 countries across the world, including Europe, North America and LATAM, and MENA region. 


