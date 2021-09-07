|
Shopify partners with Satispay

Tuesday 7 September 2021 13:58 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce company Shopify has announced enabling merchants to integrate the Italy-based payment provider Satispay as a payment method in the Shopify dashboard.

Satispay specialises in smartphone-to-smartphone payments and therefore does not manage credit balances; both merchants and consumers have to store their account details in the app. In addition to Italy, Satispay is also active in Liechtenstein, Austria and Germany.

When concluding an online payment with Satispay, users must select Satispay as a payment method when checking out online, or scan the QR code that is presented to them on the screen or at the POS. Alternatively, users can enter their telephone number and confirm the purchase directly in the app. The transaction takes place immediately and the receipt is available in the profile area of ​​the app without having to enter passwords.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, payment processing, mobile payments, QR payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Italy
