News

Samsung Pay, Boost to increase cashless payments in Malaysia

Thursday 21 May 2020 14:13 CET | News

Samsung Pay has partnered with Malaysia-based e-wallet Boost to enable Samsung Galaxy devices access cashless payments.

According to Samsung Newsroom Malaysia, the partnership will allow consumers with Samsung Galaxy devices to initiate cashless payments directly from the Samsung Pay app. Therefore, the integration allows Samsung Pay users to conduct cashless payments with merchants and small businesses without having a physical credit, debit, or prepaid card. It also includes features like loyalty cards and e-wallet services, allowing transactions with businesses operating in night markets, food trucks, bazaars and more. 

To use the new integration, Samsung Pay users need to register or link their Boost account to Samsung Pay, add money with credit/debit cards or via online banking, and scan the QR code with the camera for payment. Moreover, Premium Wallet customers can share bills by scanning a QR code, with top up options like Visa, Mastercard, AMEX cards, or through online banking. 

Another new feature is Samsung Knox, a digital tokenisation and biometric authentication solution to secure payments without adding risk to physical cards. Additionally, customers will also benefit from an array of deals and rewards such as Samsung Reward Points and Boost Coins when they transact with Boost QR payment within the Samsung Pay app.


More: Link


Keywords: Samsung Pay, Boost, cashless payments, Malaysia, e-wallet, merchants, cards, QR code, Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Samsung Knox, biometric authentication, Samsung Reward Points, Boost Coins
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Malaysia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

