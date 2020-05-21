Samsung Pay, Boost to increase cashless payments in Malaysia

According to Samsung Newsroom Malaysia, the partnership will allow consumers with Samsung Galaxy devices to initiate cashless payments directly from the Samsung Pay app. Therefore, the integration allows Samsung Pay users to conduct cashless payments with merchants and small businesses without having a physical credit, debit, or prepaid card. It also includes features like loyalty cards and e-wallet services, allowing transactions with businesses operating in night markets, food trucks, bazaars and more.
Another new feature is Samsung Knox, a digital tokenisation and biometric authentication solution to secure payments without adding risk to physical cards. Additionally, customers will also benefit from an array of deals and rewards such as Samsung Reward Points and Boost Coins when they transact with Boost QR payment within the Samsung Pay app.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions