Samsung data shows Britons accelerate move towards digital payments

Tuesday 14 September 2021 13:50 CET | News

Samsung has revealed in its research that Brits will potentially choose more digital forms of payment as stores reopen in post-pandemic shopping revival.

Whilst traditionally using cash or plastic cards for payments, the country has embraced more digital forms of payment over the last few years with almost half (46%) of Brits saying they were more willing to pay digitally at the peak of the lockdown in 2020. But as stores reopened in 2021 with more stringent health and safety measures, an even greater shift towards more low contact, mobile forms of payment is seen, Samsung reports.

By giving people the ability to turn their smartphone or smartwatch into a digital wallet that houses customers’ credit, debit and loyalty cards for use everywhere contactless is accepted, the research also found that remarkably, two thirds of people (62%) would now prefer to use their payment card through their mobile wallet, which is double the number of people from last year (31%).

90% of people agreed with the statement that using a smartphone or smartwatch to make contactless payments during the pandemic was more convenient; with 4 in 5 people (80%) saying they enjoy the fact they can switch between their smartphone and smartwatch to make payments, according to Samsung.


Keywords: Samsung, mobile payments, research, digital wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
