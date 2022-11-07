Revolut releases Poppy cards

The card provides Revolut’s UK customers with a unique way to show their support for the RBL’s Poppy Appeal. In 2021, 10,000 Revolut customers got their hands on the Poppy card and raised more than GBP 100,000.
In 2022 the Royal British Legion is recognising the extraordinary service of the Armed Forces. Taking part in the Poppy Appeal shows the whole Armed Forces community that customers care, and the donations that Revolut customers make to the RBL helps the charity continue its work providing support to veterans, current serving, and personnel and their families.
The RBL provides support across the board, from expert advice and guidance to recovery, through to transitioning to civilian life. The charity is there for the Armed Forces community throughout their lives, whenever they need it, providing a lifeline for serving personnel, veterans, and their families, supporting them in the face of hardships, injuries, and bereavements.
To get a Poppy card, customers must donate at least GBP 5 to the Royal British Legion through the Revolut app, where the Royal British Legion receives 100% of the donation. Delivery fees apply and customers need the latest version of the Revolut app to get access.
The card, which is made from recycled materials, prominently features the Royal British Legion’s red poppy on a white background with red trim. The red poppy is a symbol of both Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future, and the card is a way to show one’s support for the RBL all year round.
The Revolut and Royal British Legion partnership, which began during the pandemic, gives Revolut customers an opportunity to support the Armed Forces community and each time they spend they can automatically round up their card transactions to the nearest pound and instantly donate the difference.
Revolut users are also able to make regular recurring payments or one-off donations. 100% of each donation goes directly to the charity and the service is completely free for the Royal British Legion.
Revolut donations allow customers to give what they want, when they want, directly to good causes. The app has partnered with some of the world’s charities across human rights, wildlife protection, and pollution prevention to help reinvent the way people donate to good causes, from WWF and Save the Children to ILGA-Europe, and of course, the Royal British Legion.
The digital bank’s officials said that the return of the Poppy card comes as they celebrate a total of GBP 20 million in customer donations to a variety of charitable causes through their Donations feature. They hope to continue to increase awareness of these causes, and that their customers continue their generosity.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions