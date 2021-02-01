|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

RecargaPay raises USD 70 mln in Series C funding round

Friday 26 February 2021 08:36 CET | News

Brazil-based mobile payments platform RecargaPay has announced that it has raised USD 70 million through its Series C funding round.

The round was co-led by IDC Ventures and Fuel Venture Capital with participation from ATW, LUN Partners, and Experian. The funding round comes less than three years after Recarga raised USD 22 million through its Series B investment round. RecargaPay has raised more than USD 100 million to date.

RecargaPay is a mobile payments platform and e-wallet in Brazil that aims to simplifying everyday payments for banked and unbanked customers. RecargaPay is planning to use the funds to enable additional recruiting for its team around the world.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: RecargaPay, funding, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like