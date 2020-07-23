RBI report recommends incentives to popularise QR code transactions in India

According to Financial Express, due to the growing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet connectivity, there has been an increased adoption of QR codes for digital payments in India.
Moreover, the report highlighted that three different types of QR codes have emerged: Bharat QR, UPI QR and Proprietary QR (closed-loop, non-interoperable). RBI recommended to phase out proprietary, closed-loop QR codes in favour of open, interoperable standards, as multiple interoperable QR codes might drive the acceptance infrastructure in coming years.
Furthermore, RBI suggested that the regulator may accept an existing bank account as a valid KYC for faster merchant onboarding. Regarding incentives to merchants accepting electronic payment, RBI stated that the government should allow a controlled interchange instead of zero MDR on QR code, UPI, or RuPay Debit card transactions, as well as give tax incentives to merchants who accept payments through electronic mode.
Consequently, the government must provide incentive schemes to ensure popularity of QR code transactions among consumers in India.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions