|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

QuickBooks rolls out new hardware to enhance mobile payments for SMEs

Friday 16 July 2021 13:29 CET | News

US-based accounting software provider QuickBooks has announced introducing QuickBooks Card Reader, a payments device designed for small business owners. 

Integrated with QuickBooks Payments, which processes more than USD 65 billion in volume annually, the card reader is the latest fintech offering to help small businesses get paid faster.

With QuickBooks Card Reader, small business owners can speed up in-person sales, accept payments on the go and have transactions automatically reconciled in QuickBooks. QuickBooks Card Reader stands out in the payments landscape for its innovative design, feature set, and affordability. QuickBooks Card Reader delivers a portable contactless and chip card reader, including smart tipping functionalities and clear connectivity and battery level indicators.

QuickBooks Payments customers can now purchase QuickBooks Card Reader for USD 49 on the QuickBooks website. QuickBooks Power Stand will be available later in the summer of 2021 for USD 39, and both devices will be available as a bundle for USD 79.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: credit card, product launch, mobile payments, mPOS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like