QR code payment app tomato pay to offer low-cost digital payment option for SMEs

Accordong to IBS Intelligence, the tomato pay solution comes in response to the growing demand from SMEs for more affordable non-cash payment options and from customers for greater choice when paying for goods and services. The QR-code based app is free to download, free for consumers to use and represents a cost-effective way for businesses to receive payments – almost instantly – into their bank account. Besides, it has no card minimum fees or chargebacks, and offers easy refunds and confirmation of all transactions for both customer and business.
Furthermore, the initiative comes as the company's research showed that many small businesses can’t justify the costs of offering card payments, while there is support for QR-code based payments which are cheaper for small businesses to implement, with four in ten people saying they’d find it easier to pay a small business using a QR code.
Overall, the tomato pay app is designed specifically to support small business owners and remove the headache of finances, as it ensures that more of a payment goes to the business and not their payment providers, the company's officials stated.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions