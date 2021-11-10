|
Qatar International Islamic Bank introduces QMP e-wallet

Wednesday 10 November 2021 14:58 CET | News

Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIR) has launched its contactless payment solution QMP e-wallet.

This comes as an addition to the bank’s digital services and will be available for both customers and non-customers. 

The wallet allows clients to access instant payment services through a mobile app, without requiring any physical card or cash. Non-customers must follow specific procedures and physically visit one of the bank’s branches in Qatar but ultimately enjoy the same perks. 

Some of the benefits include fast and secure payments via different e-wallets, instant notifications about the status of the wallet activity, SMS banking service, and e-statements.

The new service aims to be a step forward into the digitalisation of Islamic countries in terms of banking and allow people multiple choices regarding their payment systems.


Keywords: product launch, e-wallet, mobile banking, Islamic banking, digital wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Qatar
