Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PPI partners with DZ Bank to develop request-to-pay platform PAYCY

Wednesday 5 October 2022 14:45 CET | News

Germany-based DZ BANK and business consulting company PPI have announced partnering to develop the request-to-pay platform PAYCY for the European financial industry. 

This platform enables the linking of invoicing and payment, meaning that payment requests can be created in real time from an invoice. DZ BANK will be offering the RTP service to its customers and the cooperative banks. The bank will not only be the first user but will also actively participate in the development of the platform and in bringing it to market maturity.

Reduce manual effort

Corporate customers of the banks can send and receive invoices in their desired format. Payment recipients are clearly shown which bills have already been paid, and the ‘paying’ customers can see the bills permanently in their online accounts. The complete billing data management at PAYCY is carried out according to the data and payment transaction guidelines of the euro area. This offer allows manual work involved in invoicing to be reduced, while transparency and convenience in payment can be increased. For financial institutions, the new service offers the opportunity to focus more on everyday payments and to offer additional services.

Digital simplification for private and business customers

In Gemany, 32 billion invoices are exchanged every year, 50% of which are addressed to private customers. Both corporate and private customers will be offered digital simplification, and use cases at the POS or in ecommerce are also being considered in the future. The European go-live is planned for 2023.




Offer completely new services

According to a DZ Bank representative, Request to Pay connects invoicing and payment and enables the bank to offer their customers new services. The PAYCY platform is open to all market participants and aims to aid financial institutions in terms of time-to-market and market penetration.

Payment transaction solution with a future

A PPI representative states that Request to Pay is a great opportunity for banks to establish new business around bank accounts, however, what is missing are central and neutral infrastructure offers to keep investments manageable and to leverage synergies. According to the PPI representative, this gap should be closed with PAYCY.

About DZ BANK

The central bank DZ Bank is tasked with supporting the business of the many independent local cooperative banks and strengthening their competitive position. The majority of DZ BANK is owned by the approximately 800 Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken in Germany. With almost 9 billion transactions in 2021, DZ BANK is the largest SEPA processor in the country.

About PPI 

PPI AG specialises in software products, consulting, and services in the field of payment transactions. With the TRAVIC Suite product family, PPI offers a payment processing chain for banks from a single source. PPI's range of consulting services includes both strategic and banking advice as well as IT consulting. PPI advises customers on the topics of cross-border and high-value payments, SEPA, instant payments, requests to pay, cards, and next-generation payments.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payment processing, e-invoicing, Request to Pay, transactions
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: DZ Bank, PPI
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

DZ Bank

|

PPI

|
Discover all the Company news on DZ Bank and other articles related to DZ Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like