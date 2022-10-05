PPI partners with DZ Bank to develop request-to-pay platform PAYCY

This platform enables the linking of invoicing and payment, meaning that payment requests can be created in real time from an invoice. DZ BANK will be offering the RTP service to its customers and the cooperative banks. The bank will not only be the first user but will also actively participate in the development of the platform and in bringing it to market maturity.
PPI AG specialises in software products, consulting, and services in the field of payment transactions. With the TRAVIC Suite product family, PPI offers a payment processing chain for banks from a single source. PPI's range of consulting services includes both strategic and banking advice as well as IT consulting. PPI advises customers on the topics of cross-border and high-value payments, SEPA, instant payments, requests to pay, cards, and next-generation payments.
