Pollen Street Capital acquires majority stake in Ding

Friday 3 September 2021 12:40 CET | News

Pollen Street Capital has acquired a majority stake in mobile top-up service provider Ding.

While no financial details surrounding the transaction have been publicly disclosed, industry sources estimate the equity value at about USD 300 million. The deal marks the first time Ding has taken on external investment.

Pollen Street’s investment will support Ding to continue to grow in new and existing markets, to expand its technology platform, and to develop additional products.


